Harry Kane is unstoppable! Every record Bayern Munich star has broken this season as England captain edges even closer to Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga scoring milestone

The former Tottenham man has been an instant hit in Bavaria and is now just a few goals away from immortality

Harry Kane's debut season at Bayern Munich has exceeded expectations. Even as his team-mates have faltered around him, with Die Roten currently battling against the humiliation of a trophyless campaign, Kane has made the goals flow, the fans cheer and the records tumble.

He is no stranger to the latter, of course. Kane is both Tottenham and England's all-time leading goalscorer and he has not ruled out returning to the Premier League at some point in future, so he can snatch that particular record from Alan Shearer too.

On Tuesday night, he marked another historic milestone. By ignoring Jude Bellingham's attempts to put him off and smashing home a penalty against Real Madrid, Kane became the Englishman with the most direct goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign, surpassing Steven Gerrard and David Beckham in the process.

That feat was just the latest in a growing list of records the centre-forward has smashed recently - and he'll have one or two more in his crosshairs as the season speeds towards a close. Keeping track of all of this history-making has been tough, so below GOAL recaps every milestone Kane has reached in what has been a truly extraordinary campaign.