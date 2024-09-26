Harry Kane's trophy curse might be over! Vincent Kompany has Bayern Munich purring as ex-Burnley boss silences the Bundesliga doubters

Eyebrows were raised when the unproven Belgian was named as Thomas Tuchel's successor, but he's already drawing comparisons with Pep Guardiola

Bayern Munich's search for Thomas Tuchel's successor was such a farce that they even ended up asking the outbound coach to reconsider his decision to step down, after being embarrassingly snubbed by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner.

It still came as a colossal shock, though, when the desperate Bavarians named Vincent Kompany as their new manager on May 29, given the Belgian had just failed dismally to keep Burnley in the Premier League, with the Clarets having conceded 78 goals - and scored only 41 - while amassing a paltry 24 points last season.

Several pundits and former players were astounded by the appointment - but not Pep Guardiola. "I have the biggest admiration for his work, personality and expertise," the Manchester City boss said of his former captain, who had also coached hometown club Anderlecht before moving to Turf Moor. "It doesn't matter that he got relegated with Burnley."

Bayern agreed, and it looks like they were right to ignore the naysayers, with Kompany having made a record-breaking start to his tenure at the Allianz Arena.