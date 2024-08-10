Harry Kane is back at Tottenham! Bayern Munich striker and Eric Dier given special gifts by Ledley King and handed rousing reception by fans on first return to north London after Spurs exits
Harry Kane and Eric Dier were presented to the crowd on their return to North London before Tottenham's pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.
- Kane and Dier return to Tottenham for first time since exits
- Both players left for Bayern Munich last season
- Spurs legend Ledley King led pre-match presentation