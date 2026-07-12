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Harry Kane reveals what Thomas Tuchel said in the dressing room to England players after admitting to being ‘not happy’ with performance in World Cup quarter-final win over Norway
Tuchel's honest dressing room verdict
England may have secured their spot in the semi-finals, but the mood in the dressing room following the 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway was one of perfectionism rather than pure jubilation. Kane revealed that Tuchel was quick to point out that the team's level must improve if they are to lift the trophy.
“He just said there in the changing room, massive congratulations, we should enjoy it and celebrate, but he knows we can do better,” Kane added. “In a way, that’s a good thing. If we are in the semi-finals of a World Cup and knowing we can still improve and find another level, we have to take that as a positive. We can be better with the ball in possession. We have a couple of big games ahead.”
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Struggling with the Miami heat
The conditions at Hard Rock Stadium played a major role in the scrappy nature of the contest. With high humidity levels affecting the tempo of the game, Kane admitted that the Three Lions found it difficult to find their usual rhythm against a disciplined Norwegian side before Jude Bellingham’s brace saved the day.
“Tough game, hot, really brutal, almost more so than Mexico with the heat and humidity but again, we found a way,” Kane revealed. “It wasn’t our prettiest performance, we know that. I said before in the press conference that there’s another level we can reach. I still feel like we didn’t reach it as a team.”
The squad depth making a difference
While the performance was not at its peak, Kane was quick to praise the individual match-winners who stepped up in the moments that mattered. Kane highlighted the contributions of the entire squad, including those who came off the bench to see the game through in the stifling heat.
“We have match-winners - Jude was the game-changer again today but the boys at the back, Pickers [Jordan Pickford], everyone put in an amazing shift, this man next to me [Elliot Anderson] as well. Everyone involved put the hard work in. The most important element of this team is togetherness and we showed that again today. You saw that again today, the guys who came on made a massive difference. Djed [Spence] in particular was outstanding, the energy he brought, the one-v-one duels, it really helped change the game for us and that is what we need.”
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Preparation for the semi-finals
As England prepare for a trip to Atlanta for the semi-final against Argentina, Kane emphasized that the internal competition for places is driving the team forward. The captain, who earned his 120th cap during the match to draw level with Wayne Rooney, insists that every member of the 26-man squad is vital.
“We spoke six weeks ago when we met up about needing everyone,” he explained. “Sometimes, throughout a tournament, it doesn’t always feel like that, guys who don’t always get starting places can be disappointed. Of course they have that right, but whenever people come onto the pitch they give their all for the shirt and the badge. It’s a quick turnaround, we play again on Wednesday and the games are going to be even more difficult. We are going to need everyone this week as much as possible.”
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