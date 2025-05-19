Harry Kane hails Thomas Muller as a 'legend of the game' and admits Bayern Munich icon played 'big part' during his time in Germany after Bundesliga title triumph
Harry Kane has paid tribute to Bayern Munich hero Thomas Muller as he prepares to leave the club this summer after wrapping up the Bundesliga title.
- Kane thanks Muller for Bayern contribution
- Legend bids farewell after 25 years at club
- Muller exits after winning 13th Bundesliga title