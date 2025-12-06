GOAL/Getty
Harry Kane the super sub! Bayern Munich striker comes off bench to bag yet another hat-trick as Vincent Kompany's side batter Stuttgart
Kane inspires Bayern to their 12th win of the season
Bayern's unbeaten streak continued as they comfortably beat VFB Stuttgart 4-0 on Saturday to extend their lead over second-placed RB Leipzig to 11 points. Star forward Kane once again stole the show as he scored a hat-trick and took his Bundesliga goals tally to 17.
The visitors dominated the game right from the start and took just 11 minutes to break the deadlock as Konrad Laimer opened the scoring. Laimer received a pass from Jonas Urbig and entered the box before squaring it towards Michael Olise. The Frenchman quickly gave the ball back to Laimer, who comfortably found the back of the net.
Stuttgart pulled one back and restored parity in the match just minutes before the break as Nicolas Nartey headed the ball into the net from Bilal El Khannouss's inch-perfect free-kick but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out due to offside.
Stuttgart did not create too many chances in the second half and fell to a heavy defeat after the introduction of Kane. The England captain, who did not feature in Vincent Kompany's starting lineup, came on as a substitute in the 61st minute, replacing Nicolas Jackson. The move proved to be a masterstroke as he soon scored his opening goal. The Englishman made a solo run after receiving a pass from the centre of the park before finding the back of the net with a low-lying long-range shot.
Josip Stanisic then added a third goal to the club's tally after former Liverpool star Luis Diaz dribbled past his marker inside the box. Thereafter, it was all Kane as he soon completed his brace after Lorenz Assignon conceded a red card for trying to stop the ball from going into the net with his hand. The England captain took the resulting penalty and made it 4-0 for his side before scoring a third goal from Michael Olise's cross.
The MVP
It was yet another masterpiece from Kane as the start forward once again stole the limelight with yet another hat-trick. Kane spent a little over 30 minutes on the ground but it was enough for him to bag a treble and guide his team to a dominant win.
The big loser
The Stuttgart defence completely crumbled once Kane entered the pitch just past the hour mark. However, it was Assignon who proved to be the villain as he tried to stop the ball with his hand in front of the goal in the 80th minute and picked up an unnecessary red card. Stuttgart going a man down at that point just added salt to their wounds as Kane completed the annihilation in the end.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
