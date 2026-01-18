'I'm not complaining!' - Harry Kane rubbishes claims of Bayern Munich luck during thrashing of RB Leipzig after star striker benefitted from costly slip

While Bayern put five past RB Leipzig, Kane also singled out goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for praise after the match. He said: "I think this season, the second parts of the game, I feel like we've grown in a lot of those. I think when the space gets a little bit bigger, with the squad that we have and the substitutes that we can make. The energy stays high, the intensity gets even more, and then we punish them. They were still dangerous. Manuel still had to make some really good saves in the second half. It was one of those games that was on a tipping edge and then once we got ahead and then the third we pushed on from there.

"We knew as the game would go on the spaces would be there and we needed to be clearer with the ball especially when we recovered it. We did that well second half and we took our chances when they came. Manu is incredible, honestly. To share the pitch with him an to watch him train every day. He's 39 years young and still bouncing about. He's always there with us and you saw today, he made some really good saves and helped us win the game."