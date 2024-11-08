Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt: Group D - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Revealed: Harry Kane's relationship with 'sports medicine specialist' that 'worried' Tottenham - with club banning doctor from training ground

Harry Kane turned to a sports medicine specialist for help with his long-standing ankle issues in a move that did not go down well with Tottenham.

  • Kane worked with specialist while at Tottenham
  • Wanted a solution to ankle problems
  • Club were reportedly not happy with striker's physio
