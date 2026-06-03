Harry Kane will ‘half want to come back’ to the Premier League as England legend Peter Reid airs bold transfer wish & explains what makes star striker special

Kane, who is also the most prolific marksman that Tottenham have ever seen, stepped out of his professional comfort zone when packing bags for Germany in the summer of 2023. Said move was made in a bid to lift his much-publicised trophy curse - with major honours having eluded the superstar striker at domestic, continental and international level.

That duck has been broken at the Allianz Arena, with the 32-year-old frontman now a two-time title winner with Super Cup and DFB-Pokal successes on his ever-expanding CV - along with three Bundesliga Golden Boots.

Remarkable individual standards have been maintained at Bayern, with the target being found on 146 occasions through 147 appearances - with career-best numbers of 61 goals being recorded in the 2025-26 campaign. Questions are now being asked, while working on a contract through to 2027, of how much longer Kane will spend in Bavaria.

Various options have been mooted for the fearsome No.9 - from fresh terms in Munich to a MLS move that would allow a future career in the NFL to be explored - while talk of a retracing of steps to English football is seemingly never far away.