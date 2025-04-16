'We know what we did!' - Harry Kane 'over-celebrating' accusation provokes strong response from Inter's Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of second leg clash with Bayern Munich
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hit back after Harry Kane claimed Inter over-celebrated their first-leg Champions League victory over Bayern Munich last week.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane claimed Inter over-celebrated first leg win
- Mkhitaryan hits back ahead of reverse tie
- Serie A side lead Bayern 2-1