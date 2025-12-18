Harry Kane offers advice to Lennart Karl and admits he's been blown away by Bayern Munich wonderkid

Speaking with Bundesliga.com, Kane said: “I think Lenny's been great for us. I think you see the qualities that he has, especially in tight areas. That's been a big help for us since he's been in the team because we play a lot against a low block or against a 5-4-1 system where teams drop off and make it difficult for us to get through. Lenny helps to open that space up because he's so quick and so good on the ball and he can beat a defender. He's similar to Jamal (Musiala) in that way, which has opened up games for us and has given him a chance to score and has given other people chances to score.

"Without the ball, he has a great work ethic. The way we train here and the way the boss is, I don’t think he would let him get away with anything else. That's great for him to be able to learn and to try to help the team, so it’s great to have him. He’s quite a quiet boy, which is understandable because he's only 17 and in this environment. He's learning every day and he's enjoying being part of this team and part of this group. We’ve loved having him in the team because he’s made a difference in a lot of games this year."

