Is Harry Kane injured? Bayern Munich striker posts update straight after breaking Bundesliga goal record as fans hope message proves he's avoided serious issue
Harry Kane posted an update immediately after Bayern Munich's win over Darmstadt on Saturday, as fans sweat on his fitness after a late injury scare.
- Kane scores record-breaking goal at Darmstadt
- But injured late on in 5-2 rout
- Forward posts update immediately after full-time