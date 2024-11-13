FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ENG-TRAININGAFP
Scott Wilson

'I don't really like it' - Harry Kane hits out at raft of England squad dropouts as Bayern Munich star suggests players have 'taken advantage' & insists Three Lions 'come before anything'

EnglandGreece vs EnglandUEFA Nations League BH. KanePremier League

Harry Kane has criticised England's squad dropouts, suggesting some players have "taken advantage" of the chance to skip this month's internationals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Eight players withdraw on Monday

  • Kane hits out at raft of withdrawals

  • England face Greece & Republic of Ireland
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

15282 Votes