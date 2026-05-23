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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Harry Kane runs the show! Hat-trick hero blasts Bayern Munich go DFB-Pokal final win as Vincent Kompany's men seal domestic double

Bayern Munich
DFB-Pokal
VfB Stuttgart
H. Kane
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart

Harry Kane showcased his world-class finishing once again by netting a sensational hat-trick to lead Bayern Munich to DFB-Pokal glory against Stuttgart. The 3-0 victory at the Olympiastadion ensures Vincent Kompany’s side ends the campaign with a domestic double, cementing their dominance in German football. In a match that remained tense for long periods, the England captain's clinical nature proved to be the difference as Bayern secured their 21st cup title.

  • Kane ends Bayern's Berlin drought

    In a season defined by dominance, Bayern returned to their place of longing in Berlin to secure their first DFB-Pokal trophy in six years. Despite the absence of captain Manuel Neuer, who was sidelined with calf problems, the German champions proved too strong for a resilient Stuttgart side. The victory marks the 14th time in the club's illustrious history that they have completed the domestic double.

    The clash saw Harry Kane take centre stage. The England captain broke the deadlock in the second half before adding two late goals to put the result beyond doubt. Speaking after the final whistle, Joshua Kimmich reflected on the significance of the return to the capital, telling ARD: "Every one of us was happy to finally be back in Berlin. We wanted to win this here at all costs."

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  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Stuttgart threaten before Kane strike

    Stuttgart, the defending champions, refused to go down without a fight and dominated the early exchanges under the watchful eye of high-profile guests, including Julian Nagelsmann and Jose Mourinho. Maximilian Mittelstadt and the lively Stuttgart attack frequently tested Bayern's stand-in goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, while Bayern struggled to find their rhythm in the final third during a cagey first half.

    The breakthrough finally arrived in the 55th minute amidst a thick cloud of pyrotechnic smoke from the stands. Michael Olise curled a pinpoint cross into the box, allowing Kane to head home from close range for his 59th goal of an incredible season.

    Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav admitted the difficulty of containing the forward, stating: "We wanted to make it nasty for Bayern. But you can't lose sight of Harry Kane. Nevertheless, we can all be proud of ourselves. There are worse things than losing to Bayern."

  • Records tumble on historic night

    Kane’s second and third goals in the 80th and 92nd minutes – the latter coming from the penalty spot – took his tally to a staggering 61 goals for the campaign. The 3-0 scoreline also ensured Bayern equalled a club record by securing their 46th victory of the season, a feat previously achieved only during the legendary 2012-13 Treble-winning year. It was a perfect response to recent years of cup disappointment against the likes of Saarbrucken and Freiburg.

    Even from the sidelines, there was personal history for Neuer. By securing the trophy, the 40-year-old goalkeeper celebrated his seventh DFB-Pokal title, drawing him level with Bastian Schweinsteiger as the joint record holder for individual wins in the competition. The veteran shot-stopper joined his teammates in front of the travelling fans to lift the trophy, marking a successful end to a challenging domestic campaign.

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    Kane writes DFB-Pokal history

    Kane etched his name further into German football folklore by becoming only the fourth player to score a hat-trick in a DFB-Pokal final, joining the elite company of Uwe Seeler in 1963, Roland Wohlfarth in 1986, and Robert Lewandowski in 2012. Crucially, the English striker distinguished himself by registering a perfect hat-trick during the Wembley-style showcase.

    In doing so, Kane also became just the third player in tournament history to score in every single round of a cup campaign – including the final – matching the rare feat of Dieter Muller for Koln in 1976-77 and Dirk Kurtenbach for Stuttgarter Kickers in 1986-87. His exploits took his tally to nine goals for the current DFB-Pokal season, a towering figure that sits just behind the legendary Gerd Muller, who remains the only Bayern Munich player to score more in a single cup campaign with 10 goals in 1970-71 and 11 in 1976-77.