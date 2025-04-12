Harry Kane forgets scoring boots AGAIN as Bayern Munich miss huge chance to all-but wrap up Bundesliga title in dramatic Der Klassiker draw against Borussia Dortmund
Die Roten failed to extend their lead at the top of the table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by their struggling rivals on Saturday night
- Bayern fail to capitalise on Bayer Leverkusen draw
- Harry Kane misses late chance to win derby
- Vincent Kompany's side remain six points clear