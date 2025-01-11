Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Harry Kane does it again! England striker's penalty makes the difference for miserable Bayern Munich in narrow Bundesliga win against Borussia Monchengladbach

H. KaneBayern MunichBorussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern MunichBorussia MoenchengladbachBundesliga

Harry Kane emerged as the difference-maker as his penalty sank Borussia Monchengladbach to ensure a slender 1-0 win for Bayern Munich on Saturday.

  • Bayern snatch gritty win against Monchengladbach
  • Kane scored to ensure the three points
  • Bavarians maintain a four-point lead over Leverkusen
