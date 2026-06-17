Happy behind Harry Kane? England’s ‘finishers’ have a key role to play as ex-Three Lions striker explains World Cup mentality of Ollie Watkins & Anthony Gordon

How will that impact the mindset of Aston Villa striker Watkins, Barcelona new boy Gordon and Arsenal title winner Eberechi Eze, as they wait in the wings? Collymore believes that they all have something to offer the collective cause.

The former Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Villa and England frontman - speaking in association BetWright football betting - told GOAL when asked about those on back-up duty: “I think for Ollie, I've watched him a lot this season - quite simply gone to a lot of Villa games, I was in Istanbul and watched the [Europa League] final. And like pretty much every other Aston Villa player, started poorly, then the team generally was very good, but Oli wasn't scoring goals. He kind of made a bit of a promise towards the latter end of the season. He said to Villa fans, ‘don't worry, it'll come, I'm still making the runs’. I was watching him, he was making the runs, but he wasn't getting the service. And the team, you remember the Spurs performance, which got a lot of criticism before the Europa League second leg semi-final against Nottingham Forest, the whole team were poor. So Ollie was poor.

“But I've got to be honest, he ripped through the last four or five games - high-profile games, high-profile final, go to Manchester City and score on the last day to ruin Pep's farewell, scores against Liverpool at Villa Park, a team that we traditionally don't beat. And he's buzzing. It's quite bizarre that I don't think you can turn it on and off like a tap as a player, but the team genuinely did. They went from being one out of 10 against Spurs to being nine, 10 out of 10 in the three biggest games of the season - Liverpool at home, City away, and the Europa League final.

“I think he's just looking at things and saying, ‘in this heat, there's a very good chance I'm going to get at least 30 minutes of game time’. Because we know that Harry Kane likes to drop deeper and deeper. And if England don't make any headway with Harry Kane, or from wide positions - we would expect [Marcus] Rashford on the left, [Bukayo] Saka on the right, or Gordon, or whoever plays in wide positions - then Ollie Watkins is going to get 30 minutes of game time.”