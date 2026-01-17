Harry Kane strikes again! England captain scores as Bayern Munich come from behind to thrash RB Leipzig and maintain 11-point lead in Bundesliga title race

Kane has been nothing short of phenomenal for Bayern Munich this season, scoring again in the dominant victory over Leipzig, a consistent scoring machine. He was in fine form again for Bayern in a thrilling team performance and the England captain has now bagged an incredible 21 Bundesliga goals in just 18 appearances, showcasing his lethal efficiency and proving his world-class ability. His exceptional form extends beyond just scoring, as he also contributes significantly to build-up play, underlined by his four league assists this campaign.

The former Tottenham striker’s move to Germany continues to be an outstanding success, confirming his status as one of the best all-around forwards in Europe and he has become the first player to score 20 or more goals in his first three Bundesliga seasons since 1966, a testament to his immediate and sustained impact. In all competitions this season, he has an impressive tally of 31 goals in just 27 matches, a scoring rate that is arguably the steepest of his career.