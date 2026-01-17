GOAL/Getty
Harry Kane strikes again! England captain scores as Bayern Munich come from behind to thrash RB Leipzig and maintain 11-point lead in Bundesliga title race
King Kane runs the show
Bayern had gone 1-0 down to a Romulo Cardoso strike and were searching for a spark to get them back into the game. Serge Gnabry brought the two sides level and in the 67th minute, Kane collected a pass from Michael Olise and unleashed a shot from a few yards out which beat Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to his right-hand side. Jonathan Tah headed in a corner for 3-1, before Aleksandar Pavlovic added a fourth. Olise then rounded off a masterful performance with an assist and a goal of his own to complete the 5-1 rout. Kane's pivotal goal and performance were central to a clinical display that underlined Bayern's dominance as they continued their remarkable unbeaten season.
The MVP
Kane has been nothing short of phenomenal for Bayern Munich this season, scoring again in the dominant victory over Leipzig, a consistent scoring machine. He was in fine form again for Bayern in a thrilling team performance and the England captain has now bagged an incredible 21 Bundesliga goals in just 18 appearances, showcasing his lethal efficiency and proving his world-class ability. His exceptional form extends beyond just scoring, as he also contributes significantly to build-up play, underlined by his four league assists this campaign.
The former Tottenham striker’s move to Germany continues to be an outstanding success, confirming his status as one of the best all-around forwards in Europe and he has become the first player to score 20 or more goals in his first three Bundesliga seasons since 1966, a testament to his immediate and sustained impact. In all competitions this season, he has an impressive tally of 31 goals in just 27 matches, a scoring rate that is arguably the steepest of his career.
The big loser
You have to feel sorry for Leipzig captain David Raum, who talked up his team’s chances before the game, only to see his side dismantled in the second half. In the build-up to this match, Raum said: "They killed us at the start of the season, but this will be a completely different match because we have some new players and are playing in a different way compared to the start of the season."
But five unanswered goals put Raum firmly in his place as Bayern’s seemingly-unstoppable charge to yet another Bundesliga title rolled on.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐
