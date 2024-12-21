'Football isn't what's most important' - Harry Kane sends emotional message after Bayern Munich win over RB Leipzig in wake of horrific Christmas market attack in Magdeburg that left two people dead, including a child
Harry Kane has shared an emotional message on social media after news broke of a horrific attack in the German city of Magdeburg.
- At least 68 people injured
- Kane shares message
- Says football isn't "most important" thing