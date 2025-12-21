AFP
Harry Kane's perfect Christmas present! Bayern Munich striker makes more history with 100th Bundesliga goal contribution after being named German Footballing Personality of the Year
2025 goes down as one of Kane's most memorable in his career
Kane had established himself as one of the top strikers in the world even before he moved to Germany and signed for Bayern in the summer of 2023. He had broken multiple records while playing for Tottenham in the Premier League and was on his way to dethrone English icon Alan Shearer to become the league's all-time leading scorer.
However, one thing that eluded Kane was silverware as he had never won a major trophy while playing for Spurs or England. As a result, the Three Lions star left the north London outfit to join the Bavarian side with the intention of winning trophies.
In his maiden season at the club, Kane broke several records in terms of goalscoring in Germany but failed to win a trophy as Bayer Leverkusen did the domestic double, while Bayern were ousted from the Champions League at the semi-final stage. In his second season, Kane finally realised his dream of winning a major title as he lifted the Bundesliga shield earlier this summer.
After helping Bayern win the league and end his trophy hoodoo, Kane has now been named by kicker as the 'German Footballing Personality of the Year'. On Sunday, he also achieved yet another major feat as he completed 100 goal contributions - 81 goals and 19 assists - in the Bundesliga in just 78 matches.
- AFP
Favourite moment and New Year's wish
Kane, who has already scored 30 goals and provided three assists across all competitions, recently opened up on his journey with Bayern in 2025 as he told his Cleats Club channel: "I think my favourite football moment from 2025 would have to be winning the Bundesliga. Obviously winning my first trophy, team trophy, in my career was an amazing feeling, a special moment for me and my team-mates and all my friends and family as well. It was great to get that one over the line. Had some special celebrations, enjoyed it a lot and helped motivate me to achieve many more things in the years to come."
He went on to say when asked what his hopes are for 2026, with Bayern in the mix for domestic and continental honours while England are counting down the days to another bid for global glory: "My New Year’s wish is to keep improving and hopefully win a few more team trophies, including the World Cup."
Kane wants to break Lewandowski's record
The Englishman had earlier admitted that he has Robert Lewandowski's sensational Bundesliga scoring record in his sights after a prolific start to the 2025-26 campaign with the Bavarian giants. Lewandowski famously netted an incredible 41 league goals for Bayern back in 2021 to write his name into the history books but Kane, who already has 19 this season, is hoping he can break that record.
He told Sky Sport Germany: "I think it's possible, especially with the start I've had so far this year. There's still a long way to go. I need to be able to maintain this level for another four or five months. In football, the hardest thing is to be consistent over a long period. This record is an incredible record and it will be hard to beat, I know that. I always enjoy trying to have these ambitions."
- AFP
What comes next for Kane?
Kane and Bayern will now enjoy a well-earned holiday during the brief winter break in January. He will be back in action for his club on January 11 as they take on Wolfsburg at home in the Bundesliga. Vincent Kompany's side remained unbeaten at the end of the year in the 2025-26 campaign as they head into the break, nine points clear at the summit.
