Harry Kane is on his way to becoming England's GOAT - but Trent Alexander Arnold's international future looks uncertain again: Winners & losers from the Three Lions' win over Latvia as Thomas Tuchel's reunion with Reece James bears fruit

England won both games in Tuchel's first international window in charge and we have a clearer picture of who he rates moving forward

England's 3-0 win against Latvia provided another window into Thomas Tuchel's world, with the Three Lions emerging victorious in both of his first two games under his tutelage.

Friday's triumph over Albania felt as routine as they could come despite the fanfare and hullabaloo heading into the German's debut in the Wembley dugout, with Monday's further three points in World Cup qualifying providing a different sort of test.

Albania sat in deep and played without any adventure whatsoever, but Latvia from the off sought to hit the hosts on the counter. Nevertheless, despite a couple of early scares, England were able to largely keep them at bay.

Article continues below

Reece James got the Three Lions on their way with a superb free-kick from distance on the stroke of half-time, while Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze added goals in the second half to beef up the scoreline.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium...