Harry Kane to lose a legendary Bayern Munich team-mate? Thomas Muller lined up for shock MLS switch this summer as Bundesliga giants explore deal with partner club LAFC
Thomas Muller's future seems to be away from Bayern Munich beyond this season, with MLS side Los Angeles FC mulling over a summer switch.
- Muller into the final months of his Bayern contract
- Renewal talks have reached an impasse
- Club contemplating a potential move to partner club LAFC