Harry Kane Bayern Munich split 2025Getty/GOAL
Richie Mills

One step closer for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich star fires Bavarians nine points clear at top of Bundesliga with thumping win at Heidenheim - as England captain finally sets sights on silverware

Bayern MunichFC Heidenheim vs Bayern MunichFC HeidenheimBundesligaH. Kane

Bayern Munich took another big step towards the Bundesliga title with a thumping 4-0 win at relegation-threatened Heidenheim.

  • Bayern thump Heidenheim 4-0
  • Kane, Laimer, Coman & Kimmich score
  • Go nine points clear at top of Bundesliga
