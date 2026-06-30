Goal.com
Live

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Harry Kane told choosing Bayern Munich move over Premier League stay was a mistake as Michael Owen labels striker 'England's best ever'

H. Kane
Bayern Munich
England
Premier League
Bundesliga
M. Owen
World Cup

Michael Owen has sensationally labelled Harry Kane as England's greatest-ever striker, admitting he was wrong to previously doubt the forward's natural finishing ability. However, the former Three Lions star believes Kane made a significant tactical error by choosing to join Bayern Munich instead of chasing records in the Premier League.

  • The greatest to ever do it

    In his column for the Daily Mail, Owen revealed he has undergone a complete change of heart regarding Kane, officially naming him the best striker England has ever produced. Reflecting on his own career, the Ballon d'Or winner admitted he previously believed finishing was an innate gift, but now sees the Bayern Munich star as a model of self-made excellence through relentless work and repetition.

    "The older I get, the more I realise I was wrong about strikers - and Harry Kane is an example of why I have changed my mind," Owen wrote. "Now this might sound ridiculous given everything Harry has achieved, but I don't think he was born to become the player he is today. That, as much as anything, is why I love him. That is why, without hesitation, I call him England's greatest-ever striker."

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The Bundesliga mistake

    Despite his admiration for the player, Owen remains steadfast in his belief that the move to Germany was a step down for a player of Kane's calibre. He argued that the dominance of Bayern Munich in a "very ordinary" league does not provide the same challenge or prestige as breaking the Premier League's all-time scoring record would have offered.

    Owen expressed his frustration with the transfer, noting that the forward decided to reject interest from Barcelona and other giants to remain in Bavaria. "My one gripe with Harry is the move to Bayern Munich," he added. "I said it at the time and I haven't changed my mind. I understand the benefits, and England will hopefully see that in the next few weeks .. But in terms of his career, he is better than the Bundesliga."

  • Elite mindset and longevity

    Owen praised Kane's mental strength and durability, highlighting how the 32-year-old has continued to adapt his game. He noted that Kane's ability to drop deep and link play has matured significantly, but maintained that his greatest value remains his nerves of steel in front of goal, particularly for the national team on the world stage.

    "I know he missed a penalty against Croatia in the opening game, but if we've got a penalty in a World Cup final, I don't want anyone else taking it other than Harry Kane," Owen insisted. "He's got nerves of steel. I love his single-mindedness. I love his longevity. I love that he never gets injured. And I love that his game has got better and better."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Legacy beyond the medals

    While Kane has found team success in Germany, Owen suggests that titles with Bayern were almost a foregone conclusion and do not define his greatness. Instead, he views Kane as an inspirational figure for young players, proving that obsessive dedication can overcome a lack of "God-given" physical advantages like raw pace or flair.

    "Winning Bundesliga titles with Bayern was never going to define his greatness because Bayern almost always win them," Owen concluded. "None of this changes how I feel about Kane. He's a wonderful footballer, an outstanding captain and a brilliant human-being. More importantly, he's an example. An example that you don't always have to be born as Lionel Messi, Pele or Diego Maradona."

World Cup
England crest
England
ENG
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD