Harry Kane & Bayern Munich set to lose Vincent Kompany's trusted assistant as he emerges as surprise candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso at Hajduk Split
Bayern's assistant coach Rene Maric could soon be leaving the Bundesliga champions to replace Hajduk Split's under fire head coach Gennaro Gattuso.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hajduk Split are third in the HNL standings
- Gattuso could leave at the end of the season
- Bayern's assistant Rene Maric could replace him