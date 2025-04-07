'Win as many team trophies as I can' - Harry Kane on Bayern's pursuit of Bundesliga and UCL titles, launch of signature boot, intention to 'definitely explore' NFL kicker role

GOAL Convo: The Bayern Munich striker discusses 'power' of the proper boot, chance 'to do something special' in UCL, Bundesliga

Harry Kane has found a home in Germany. The England striker has broken record after record for Bayern Munich, and might just be in line for some silverware.

Bayern are atop the Bundesliga, and Kane is the league’s top goalscorer. Bayern have found much needed consistency under new manager Vincent Kompany. Kane left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern in 2023 with the goal of winning the first major trophy of his professional career. While he won the Golden Boot award for the 2023-24 season, the Bavarian side went trophy-less.

Kane has once again produced memorable performances in a Bayern shirt in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 33 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions. He also seems on course to end the trophy drought, as the German giants are favorites to win the league title and have reached the last-eight stage of the Champions League (although Inter will make for stern opposition.)

“For me, I want to win as many team trophies as I can," Kane told GOAL. "We’re at a good place in the Bundesliga and have two tough games coming up in the Champions League. With the final for that tournament being in Munich, we have an opportunity to do something special."

There is, perhaps, success to come on the national stage, too. Thomas Tuchel has been brought in to manage England, and has kept Kane in the side - the early signs there are good. Ultimately, though, this is about medals around necks. On that front, everything looks promising.

Kane, the brand, is also expanding. These days, he is an ambassador for Skechers, and last week Kane launched his own signature boot - another landmark moment.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to have in my career,” he said. “I’d thought to myself that hopefully one day I would make it as a footballer, but also to have my own signature boot would be pretty special. Now it’s happened, it is a special feeling.”

Kane discussed his trophy ambitions, USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, the Club World Cup, his signature boot and even a potential career move to another type of “football” in GOAL Convo, a recurring Q&A with central figures in the American and global soccer scene.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.