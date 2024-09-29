FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Harry Kane responds to 'very frustrating' Bayer Leverkusen result after Bayern Munich held to draw by Bundesliga rivals as England captain suffers injury fear

Harry Kane admitted that it was a "very frustrating" result against Bayer Leverkusen as Bayern Munich were held to a draw by their Bundesliga rivals.

  • Bayer came back from behind to draw 1-1
  • Kane had little influence in the match
  • Vented his frustration on Instagram after the draw
