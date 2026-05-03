AFP
Why Harry Kane may not need World Cup triumph to win Ballon d’Or as Alan Shearer likens Bayern Munich’s front three to Barcelona’s ‘MSN’ of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Neymar
Bayern’s goal machines
Kane has enjoyed a breathtaking third season in Bavaria, racking up 54 goals and seven assists across 47 appearances to secure a second successive Bundesliga title. Alongside Olise and Diaz, the 32-year-old forms part of a frontline that has collectively netted 100 goals in all competitions this term. While Bayern face a 5-4 deficit against PSG in the Champions League semi-finals, Kane’s individual brilliance has placed him at the forefront of the global awards conversation.
- Getty Images Sport
Ballon d'Or credentials
Speaking to Betfair, Shearer claimed that Kane’s evolution in Germany has rendered him a Ballon d'Or favourite even without international silverware. The Premier League’s all-time top scorer said: “Harry Kane will go close to winning the Ballon d’Or this year even if England don’t win the World Cup.
"I think we all said Kane wasn't right at Euro 2024 and struggled for form. But I think what was more than visible, and clearly there for everyone to see on Tuesday is how Bayern play with Harry and the pace and the energy they've got around him, so when he does come deep, which he does a lot, I mean, at times he's coming nearly onto his own 18-yard box and getting the ball, but he’s always got players around him.
"Whenever that ball goes into him, it's clear for everyone to see the people that get around him, the pace that gets around him and beyond him.”
- AFP
The 'MSN' comparison
Shearer continued his analysis by comparing the current Bayern trio to the legendary Barcelona frontline of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar. Between 2014 and 2017, thisiconic 'MSN' partnership secured nine major trophies and a staggering 364 goals.
He added: “I mean, the front three, Kane, Diaz, and Olise, have got 100 goals between the three of them this year. It’s remarkable and like the standard of Messi, Suarez and Neymar when they were at Barcelona years ago. It seems as if Harry Kane is getting better. I mean, he got the penalty, and he had that great assist for Luis Diaz, but he still seems as if he's getting better.”
- (C)Getty Images
Kane’s pursuit of silverware
Bayern must overturn a one-goal deficit against PSG on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final and keep their continental dreams alive. Beyond the European stage, Kane will soon lead England into the 2026 World Cup in the United States, seeking to crown his most prolific individual season with a first major trophy. With Olise and Diaz also in peak form, the German champions remain a formidable threat as they navigate the season’s high-stakes conclusion.