'We’ll see what happens' - Harry Kane addresses 2026 Ballon d'Or chances after stunning Bayern Munich season

Kane has spoken publicly about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, saying the outcome rests beyond his control despite what he described as a season of consistent, high-level performances. Kane acknowledged the weight of the award while stopping short of making any bold predictions about its outcome.

"Again, extremely proud to have put in the season I did last year. I think the Ballon d'Or is as big as it gets from an individual point of view. I know I had a great season last season, but as always, like I said already, the focus is on this new season," Kane stated.

"The Ballon d'Or is not in my hands. I've done what I can do in terms of putting in the performances. It's now down to votes and other people and the media. Stuff I can't control. We'll see what happens. Obviously, it'd be amazing if it was to happen, but ultimately it's still two or three months away before that's decided. It's not something that's on the front of my mind right now."