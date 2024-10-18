Harry Kane told he has an ‘absurd quality’ – with Man City goalkeeper Ederson pleased to see the back of England star after Bayern Munich transfer
Harry Kane boasts “absurd quality”, says Ederson, with the Manchester City goalkeeper pleased to see the prolific striker at Bayern Munich.
- England star is Spurs' all-time leading scorer
- Troubled City on a regular basis down the years
- Left for a new challenge at Bayern in 2023