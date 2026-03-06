Hansi Flick warns Lamine Yamal he must 'manage' his own playing time as Barcelona boss fears deepening injury crisis as La Liga & Champions League races heat up

Yamal has featured 35 times in all competitions for Barcelona this season, only missing six matches through injury and suspension. He has started from the bench on just two occasions - in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final and against Real Sociedad in his first La Liga game back from injury in September. Calls to manage his playing time are growing due to his age but Flick says the player must bare some responsibility for his workload.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the crucial match, the German coach said when asked about Yamal: "Managing players and their playing time isn't easy. I talk to all the players; they know whether they're going to play or not. I have my plan, but I also place this responsibility on the players because they have to learn to manage themselves to play for the next two weeks. We need everyone until the end of the season. Sometimes we decide together, sometimes I do. This is how I want to manage my team."