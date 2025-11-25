Hansi Flick under fire: Barcelona boss feeling the heat as 'kamikaze' high defensive line threatens to derail Blaugrana's title bids

In fairness to Flick, he's never hung his defenders out to try. The German has always acknowledged that Barca's pressing game breaks down if not every member of the team is working in sync. When there's a "disconnect", as he calls it, between the attack and the defence, there's a downturn in results - just like last winter, when the Blaugrana won just one match in La Liga between November 10 and January 18.
The hope is, then, that when Barca have a fully fit panel of players to choose from (the absence of Raphinha through injury is considered another issue given the Brazilian attacker presses so well from the front), they'll recover the cohesion and confidence that saw them storm to the Spanish title last season with an undefeated run of 15 wins from 16 games.
Dominguez, for one, is not worried by his former club's poor defensive record. "I think it's a natural evolution," said the centre-back, who joined Dinamo Zagreb during the summer. "In the first five months [of last season], the teams weren't expecting [the high line]. Then, they watched more video clips and learned how to hurt the team. But I still believe it works; maybe not as effectively as before, but with fixing some details, it'll return to how it was."
Tellingly, Flick and his team are reportedly working hard on making tactical tweaks to address their defensive issues. However, there is an undeniable fear that there is a fundamental flaw in Flick's footballing philosophy.
"The number of goals they concede is excessive, and many are far too easy," Henry said. "They don't want to change it and I understand that coaches can be stubborn about how they play, but it will be costly in big games."