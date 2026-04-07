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Hansi Flick sends clear warning to Marcus Rashford ahead of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid
Flick demands more defensive grit
The Blaugrana manager has made it clear that individual brilliance alone will not be enough to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals. Ahead of the first leg against Atletico, the German tactician highlighted the need for Rashford to track back and support the team during transitions.
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Work rate is non-negotiable
Flick noted that while Rashford's adaptation has been positive, the specific threats posed by Atleti’s wide players require a total defensive commitment from his forwards. Anything less than a collective effort could leave Barca’s backline exposed.
"It’s not just about pressing with the ball; in the end, you also have to defend," Flick warned when quizzed on Rashford during his pre-match press conference. "But he’s doing things well and has adapted. We’re going to play against Atletico, and they are good down the wings."
He added: "We have our style and we know how we want to play. When we don't press, it's easier for the opponent to find space. We saw that with the first goal; we didn't pressure the ball. Now we're talking about the Champions League, it's a fantastic competition that everyone wants to play in."
The turning point for Barca
The 61-year-old coach also reflected on the team's recent development, noting that the 2-1 La Liga defeat to Girona in mid-February was a turning point, and stressed there were plenty of lessons for his young players.
"After the match against Girona, we played at a better level," he explained. "Our team is very young. The two center-backs, [Pau] Cubarsí and Gerard [Martin], are doing a fantastic job, but it's normal that in some situations they don't make the right decision. They are young, and adapting to this level is difficult to see."
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What comes next?
After their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico, Barca will shift their focus to the Catalan derby against Espanyol in La Liga. The Blaugrana currently sit atop the table with 76 points from 30 matches, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Rashford will hope to play a key role in both matches as he bids to earn a permanent move to Barca from Man Utd.