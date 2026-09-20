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Hansi Flick heaps praise on Raphinha as Brazilian celebrates historic contract renewal in Barcelona's victory over Sevilla
Flick hails the impact of Barcelona’s new leader
Flick expressed his immense satisfaction following a vital away win at the Sanchez Pizjuan, a result that cements their position at the summit of La Liga. While the first half proved to be a testing affair for the Catalan giants, Flick’s tactical adjustments during the interval paved the way for a dominant second-half display.
Central to that turnaround was the irrepressible Raphinha, who continued his extraordinary start to the campaign by netting a clinical hat-trick. Flick was effusive in his praise for the Brazilian, who has seamlessly adapted to a new role as a false nine this season. "His level is extremely high. We know his quality and I’m very happy. He’s great at scoring goals, but also without the ball," Flick praised Raphinha.
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The shift to a central striker unlocks Raphinha
Flick deployed Raphinha as a central striker in this match, having previously used him more often as a false nine. The decision has proved to be a masterstroke by the coaching staff, a tactical shift that has allowed the player to flourish in more dangerous areas. Flick revealed that this transition was a collective choice made by his backroom team to maximize the squad's offensive output.
"It was a decision made by the staff. We assessed who could play there and spoke with the players." he explained. It appears the player himself is thriving under the added responsibility, as the manager added: “After these matches, he’s very happy playing as a number 9."
The perfect captain for the Blaugrana
The manager’s admiration for Raphinha went beyond the pitch, as he celebrated the recent news that the Brazilian has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract extension through 2030. Sporting director Deco finalized the deal this weekend, securing a vital asset who has become a fan favorite at the Camp Nou. Flick believes the renewal is a statement of intent for the club’s future projects.
"For the club, it’s the best decision. Because of how connected he is with the fans and the team. He’s the perfect captain for this team and for this club. He’s been incredible this season," Flick said.
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Historic milestones and a long-term commitment
The former Leeds United man celebrated cotract renewal by etching his name into the record books. With 12 league goals already this term, Raphinha has surpassed the early-season scoring rates of even Lionel Messi. In fact, in the 21st century, only Cristiano Ronaldo has managed more goals in the opening seven rounds of a La Liga season, having struck 13 times during the 2014-15 campaign.
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