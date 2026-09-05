AFP
Hansi Flick names Raphinha as the new Barcelona captain in a historic first for a Brazilian player
Historic leadership role for Raphinha
Raphinha has been appointed as Barcelona's captain for the 2026-27 season, becoming the first Brazilian to hold the role at the club, As reported by ESPN. Hansi Flick selected Raphinha and Pedri as captain and vice-captain, while a squad vote determined that Eric García, Frenkie de Jong, and Lamine Yamal would complete the leadership group.
Raphinha replaces Marc-André ter Stegen, who secured a loan move to Ajax, while Ronald Araújo also departed on loan to Liverpool. Flick explained the decision, stating: "My coaching staff and I, we are here for two years now, so we have more of an overview about what happens in the team. For me, it was important that I have two captains. I decided two and the other players were named by the team."
- AFP
Flick explains his captaincy decision
The Barcelona manager emphasised the Brazilian's vital influence within the dressing room as a key factor in handing him the armband on a permanent basis. Having already served as an assistant captain last year, Raphinha stepped up when other leaders were missing.
Flick elaborated on the leadership dynamics, adding: "So first is Raphinha, second is Pedri, third is Eric and then Frenkie and Lamine. For me, when I see the team, the players who have a lot of influence, this is for me Raphinha and also Pedri -- also because they nearly always play. It was a clear decision. As I said, I know the team much better than before. It's a good group, a good leadership team."
Thriving in a new central role
Since joining the club from Leeds United for around €55 million in 2022, Raphinha has established himself as an indispensable figure. He has scored 80 goals in 180 appearances, helping Barcelona win three LaLiga titles, three Spanish Supercopas and one Copa del Rey.
Despite arriving as a right winger, he is currently thriving as a central striker. "He's doing great," Flick said of the forward, who has netted five goals in three league games. "He's the best option for us at the moment in this position. He starts the dynamic and the pressing because he has a lot of intensity and speed and helps us a lot."
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What next for Barcelona and Raphinha?
Raphinha is expected to continue as the central striker on Sunday when Barcelona travel to Mestalla to face Valencia. The club have an opportunity to make it four consecutive wins in LaLiga and capitalise on Real Madrid's loss to Real Betis on Friday. Meanwhile, Flick will make a late fitness decision regarding Yamal before kick-off.
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