Hansi Flick explains why he benched Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Pedri for Barcelona clash as Lamine Yamal & Marcus Rashford get the nod
Balancing the workload amid a grueling schedule
The strategic selection reflects the immense physical toll on the squad following a gruelling week that included a high-intensity battle against Atletico Madrid. Despite securing a 3-0 victory in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Tuesday, Barcelona suffered a narrow 4-3 aggregate defeat to exit the competition. Furthermore, with a crucial upcoming European clash against Newcastle United on the horizon, Flick is clearly prioritizing the long-term fitness of his key players by managing their workload during this demanding period of the season.
Managing the Blaugrana workload
Speaking just before the action in Bilbao, Flick justified his decision to rotate the squad so heavily. He highlighted the need to balance immediate domestic demands with the physical wellbeing of his key players. The manager emphasised that squad management is a long-game strategy, stating: "You have to manage minutes and look at the past, but also the future. You have to give everyone opportunities."
Faith in the engine room
With Pedri rested, Flick showed immense faith in Marc Casado and Marc Bernal. The manager provided insight into the specific reasons for their selection in the starting XI, noting: "Marc Bernal is coming back from a long injury. Casado is very positive, a very intelligent player, and it’s great to have him."
Defensive reshuffle and title aims
Flick also navigated a defensive crisis following injuries to Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, forcing Joao Cancelo to the left and Eric Garcia to the right. Discussing the experimental line, Flick commented: "We’ll see Eric at right-back and Cancelo on the left." Despite the changes, his goal remained firm: "We want to win and maintain the level the team showed the other day."
The German coach also made it clear that the immediate objective remains securing a victory to restore the four-point lead over Real Madrid following the capital club's win against Celta Vigo on Friday.
