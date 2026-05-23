Getty Images Sport
Thiago Alcantara 'has his own plans' - Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona exit after just one season back at Camp Nou
A mutual history of deep respect
Speaking during his final pre-match press conference of the campaign, Barcelona head coach Flick opened up about the departure of Alcantara, who said his goodbyes to the squad and staff during Friday morning's training session. Thiago initially returned to Barca as part of Flick's team shortly after the German's arrival at Camp Nou in 2024, but left a month later. He then returned to the club last September, though he has opted to leave after just one season.
Flick was quick to highlight the deep mutual respect between the two men, which dates back to their highly successful spell together at Bayern Munich.
The German told reporters: "I’ve already spoken to the staff and the squad about my history with Thiago. Back when I made the step up from assistant to head coach at Bayern Munich, one of my first major calls was dropping him to the bench. It was a brutal decision for both of us because he was truly world-class. I was shifting the tactical philosophy at the time, but the way he handled it – his attitude and his professional mentality – was nothing short of incredible."
- Getty Images Sport
A vital link in the Barcelona transition
Thiago’s return to Barcelona as part of the backroom staff was seen as a masterstroke in helping Flick adapt to the unique environment of the Catalan giants. With his deep roots in the La Masia system and his fluency in multiple languages, the former Liverpool and Bayern star became the perfect bridge between the manager and the dressing room during the last two years.
Flick was quick to hail the veteran’s off-field influence, insisting his contribution has been nothing short of vital since his arrival. "That is what I appreciate about working with him. He has an elite mentality, and he is incredible," the German tactician noted. "He has helped me a lot here at Barca, and over the last two years, he has been unbelievable."
Thiago follows his own path
While the club were keen to keep him within the fold, Flick explained that he respects Thiago's decision to move on to a new chapter of his life. Despite the loss to his coaching setup, the manager acknowledged that every professional must follow their own ambitions when the time feels right.
"We will miss him, but I understand he has his own plans, and that's a good thing," Flick explained. "I hope one day he can come back because we need men like him in this game."
Thiago’s departure is driven by a desire to prioritise family and focus on his business ventures, most notably his co-ownership of CE L’Hospitalet alongside fellow Barcelona icon Jordi Alba.
- Getty Images Sport
Flick commits to barcelona
This development comes just days after Flick formalised his long-term commitment to the Catalan project. Despite his previous agreement running until 2027, the club and the German tactician were keen to solidify their partnership following a period of sustained success on the pitch. Notably, the newly signed terms also include an option for an additional season, potentially keeping Flick in the Barcelona dugout until 2029.