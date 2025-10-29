Hansi Flick's Clasico call questioned by Toni Kroos as ex-Real Madrid star criticises Barcelona failed defensive plan to tame Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos explained that Barcelona’s defensive setup made little sense given Madrid’s attacking threat, singling out Flick’s centre-back selection as a major flaw.

“In the centre of defence, I don't understand why Garcia is playing,” Kroos said. “Football-wise, he’s slightly better than Araujo, but Araujo has the physical strength to chase down opponents more, especially when you're defending so high up the pitch. He would have been the ideal player for that style of play and that opponent.”

The ex-Los Blancos midfielder went on to emphasise how Barca’s lack of pace at the back played straight into Madrid’s hands. “When you have Mbappe and Vinícius up against you, you need someone who can match that pace,” he added. “Araujo can do that. I was very surprised by his absence.”

Indeed, Barcelona’s defenders struggled to contain the electric duo throughout the game, with Vinicius repeatedly stretching the backline and Mbappe exploiting the spaces behind. Flick’s decision to leave out Araujo left many fans and pundits baffled, with Kroos’s comments echoing a growing sense that Barca’s defensive organisation cost them dearly.