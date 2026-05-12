'I'm in the right place' - Hansi Flick confirms he will sign Barcelona contract extension

Speaking about the new agreement, Flick admitted the situation had developed quickly but said he is grateful for the club’s trust.

"Has this been announced? I’m sorry, but I’ve had a lot on my mind," he told reporters. "I’m very grateful to the club for the opportunity to coach until 2028. The club has the right to terminate it, and so do I."

"We’ll discuss that optional year later. In recent days, it’s become clear to me that I’m in the right place. Now it’s time to keep winning and try again to win the Champions League. I’m very grateful to the club for their confidence."