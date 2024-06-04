'World-class' Hannah Hampton can ease the Lionesses' concerns as injury keeps Mary Earps out of England's huge trip to France

The Manchester United star has always been Sarina Wiegman's No.1, but the goalkeeping department is more competitive now

Only a few months ago, the sight of Mary Earps limping off injured would've been an absolute disaster for the Lionesses. That's exactly what happened on Friday as the England No.1 winced in pain after a routine passing motion inside the first 30 seconds of an eventual 2-1 defeat to France. A few minutes later, after valiant attempts to continue, she was forced off. On Tuesday, England will be out for revenge against Les Bleues - and they'll have to get it without Earps in between the sticks.

Fortunately, though, the Lionesses are not in disaster territory anymore. It's a good job really, because they find themselves in a rather difficult spot in qualifying for the 2025 European Championship, at which they would be the defending champions, having emerged victorious in just one of their first three games.

Earps is unavailable in Saint-Etienne on Tuesday as England attempt to do something they've never done before and beat the French in France, because of a 'minor' hip problem. But in Hannah Hampton, Sarina Wiegman has a top-class replacement, one whom she has huge faith in, and the Chelsea shot-stopper is perfectly capable of, once again, showing just why that is the case.