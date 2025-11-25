Another award for Hannah Hampton! England & Chelsea star beats fellow Lioness Alessia Russo & Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati to prestigious BBC Women's Footballer of the Year accolade

Speaking after being surprised with the award by Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor, Hampton told the BBC: "I definitely didn't expect it. With all the other players nominated, I think they've all had unbelievable years. I don't think I did until the final moment when Sonia revealed the trophy."

Asked about her stand-out moments from an outstanding past year, Hampton said: "Winning the Euros is special. Being able to put on an England badge is a special and proud moment. You never take it for granted. Even if it's just around the hotel and you're wearing the kit, it's always a lovely moment when you've got any sort of England badge on your chest. At club level, the season we had last year, the treble winning season, it's an unbelievable achievement from the club and nothing less than what they deserve."

She also reflected on the criticism that women's goalkeepers have endured in the past and how that is changing, because of shot-stoppers past and present. "Obviously goalkeeping is a position that needs a lot of resilience," she noted. "It's a lonely position, but it's also very rewarding. You could be the hero at moments and you could also be the villain at moments. I want to achieve a lot more in the game and I can't dwell on people's thoughts - that's going to hinder me, not help me. The 'keepers before me from Carly [Telford], from Karen [Bardsley], from Mary [Earps], even before that, they've changed the perception of women's goalkeeping. It’s definitely taking off and we're trying to change the perception slowly but surely and make sure it's being seen in the right light."

After breaking the news to Hampton, Bompastor added: "Hannah’s been incredible on and off the pitch since I joined Chelsea. She has been one of our leaders, performing really well. She has been the best goalkeeper in the world and it’s a pleasure to present her with the trophy."