Hands off Chido Obi Martin! Arsenal make fresh attempt to keep incredibly prolific young striker amid transfer interest from Harry Kane's Bayern Munich

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeHands off Chido Obi Martin! Arsenal make fresh attempt to keep incredibly prolific young striker amid transfer interest from Harry Kane's Bayern MunichArsenalBayern MunichTransfersBundesligaPremier LeagueArsenal are determined to retain the services of wonderkid Chido Obi Martin amid interest from Bundesliga giants.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal want to offer long-term contract to Obi MartinBayern and Dortmund show interest in strikerScored 32 goals in the U18 Premier LeagueArticle continues below