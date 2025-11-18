Hall of Fame vol.VII - David Beckham HDGOAL
Simone Gambino

Hall of Fame: Why Sir David Beckham is one of the most underrated footballers of his generation

One of the best midfielders of his era, perhaps the greatest crosser of a football ever and a free-kick taker to rival the best the game has ever produced, David Beckham was a special player to say the least. And yet due to his off-field impact, one of the sport's great champions of the past 30 years is generally forgotten when it comes to referencing the true legends of the game.

Beckham - or, to give him his newly-minted full title, Sir David Beckham - marked an era both on and off the pitch as he wrote the manifesto for the evolution from footballer to brand. He represents to football what Michael Jordan did for basketball a few years earlier as Beckham became a true global icon who pushed boundaries beyond the sport, paving the way for Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi, among others, to follow in his footsteps.

But that shouldn't overshadow what 'Becks' was able to achieve from a pure football perspective, and what makes him a fine addition to GOAL's Hall of Fame:

  • Bend it like Beckham

    Through the late 1990s and early 2000s, Beckham was the sport's poster boy, the player every teenager dreamed of becoming, both from a sporting and style point of view. His ever-changing hairstyles - from his boyband-style blonde highlights to the buzz cut he sported at the beginning of the new millennium, from the mohawk that infuriated Sir Alex Ferguson, to the controversial cornrows and the man bun of his Real Madrid days - were copied around the world. His adidas Predator boots became must-haves for any wannabe footballer; a No.7 Manchester United shirt suddenly the height of fashion.

    A lot of fans wanted to look like Beckham, but everyone dreamed of being able to kick the ball like him. His unmistakable style, with his right arm whipping behind him as he swung another ball into the box, became one of the sport's most famous silhouettes, and even inspired the title of a film that allowed a new audience to find the game: 'Bend it like Beckham'.

    However, no one has ever come close to the absolute perfection of that technical move, with which Beckham was able to trace millimetric trajectories with a class, elegance and naturalness that are more akin to artists than sportspeople.
  • Much more than a pop icon

    Beneath the glossy surface, Beckham was undoubtedly one of the strongest midfielders going, and probably the most underrated champion of his era. He was a victim of the mass media, who were more interested in his relationship with popstar Victoria Adams than his displays at Old Trafford on a weekend.

    For many years, Beckham was talked about more in the front pages of the tabloids than he was in the sports section. As such, the common perception when discussing him being amongst the true elite was inevitably influenced by him being a personality before a footballer, almost as if he were too handsome, too perfect, too stylish to be taken seriously.

    But let's get one thing right: Beckham was a special player. He was not a pure winger who would wow crowds with his dribbling and agility, but with his right foot he managed to leave everyone speechless with his pinpoint passes. He was more of a wide playmaker - although he did try to reinvent himself as a central midfielder at points - a midfielder with refined technique, heavenly vision and extraordinary ball skills. It is no coincidence that he is unanimously recognised as the best crosser of all time and one of, if not the best, free-kick taker in history.

    His free kick against Greece in October 2001, which allowed England to qualify for the World Cup in Japan and South Korea, remains his Mona Lisa, a masterpiece that will remain forever in the annals, as will his fabulous goal from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996, which symbolically marked the beginning of his legendary career at United.

    Appearances can be deceiving

    However, Beckham's greatness on the pitch cannot be limited to the precision of his right foot. The third-most capped player in the history of the Englan national team, Beckham was also captain of the Three Lions for six years, wearing the armband in 58 matches, going from public enemy number one,after his sending off in the 1998 World Cup against Argentina to a symbol of redemption and leadership.

    A charismatic and courageous leader on the pitch, Beckham was always ready to sacrifice himself for his team. He was a true example of professionalism, as repeatedly emphasised by even the toughest coaches such as Fabio Capello, who went so far as to disobey president Florentino Perez's instructions and reinstated Beckham to the Madrid line up, which led to a historic La Liga title triumph before the midfielder left to join LA Galaxy.

    Wherever he went, Beckham left his mark: From titles with United to those in Madrid, from successes in MLS to his short stints at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, the Londoner was able to immerse himself in each new environment with a humility that had nothing to do with the image that the tabloids had built up around him for years.

  • Ballon d'Or worthy?

    In 1999, the year Beckham won the treble as a key player for Ferguson's United, Beckham arguably deserved to also take home the the Ballon d'Or, which was instead awarded that year to Rivaldo. The Brazilian had been sensational in La Liga for Barcelona but had been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stages.

    >Beckham, by contrast, had been forced to pick up the pieces after a World Cup in which he was vilified, publicly bullied by English fans, and greeted on Premier League pitches with a soundtrack of boos, insults and verbal abuse. He endured this relentless hostility without ever showing his emotions, responding simply with what he did best: playing football.

    "The more he was targeted, the better he played," his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would later say. Six goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, two goals and eight assists in the Champions League, and a crucial goal in the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, Beckham unquestionably made a decisive contribution to the Red Devils' journey to immortality.

    The 1999 Ballon d'Or, which saw Beckham finish in second place, would probably have allowed the English midfielder to enter another dimension in the collective imagination, in the circle of undisputed number ones. Today, 12 years after his retirement, re-evaluating the value, relevance and footballing aura of Sir David Beckham is not a nostalgic gesture, but rather an act of justice towards one of the great icons of the sport.