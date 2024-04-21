USMNT star Haji Wright proud to create 'memories for life' for Coventry fans as striker reacts to heartbreaking Man Utd defeat in FA Cup semi-final at Wembley
Haji Wright claimed the fight that Coventry showed against Manchester United will stay with the fans for the rest of their lives.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wright proud to create memories for fans
- Scored the last-minute equaliser for Coventry
- Man Utd reached FA Cup final winning 4-2 on penalties