'That's what I dream of experiencing' - Hajduk Split's Rokas Pukstas on his rise from Oklahoma to Croatia and chasing his USMNT moment

A few weeks ago, Rokas Pukstas was doing what many 21-year-olds do: scrolling YouTube.

But this wasn’t mindless entertainment - it was inspiration.

He landed on a best performances in Champions League history highlights reel, and one moment stuck: Shakhtar Donetsk’s Luiz Adriano scoring five goals against BATE Borisov in a game played when Pukstas was just 10 years old.

It's not a well-known performance by any stretch, but that clip did get Pukstas thinking. Almost immediately, it meant something to him.

"I was just thinking about how, before that game, he wasn't thinking of scoring all of those goals," he tells GOAL. "He just wanted to play his role and take the opportunities that came to him. That approach really helps me.

"I'm someone who focuses on what I can control. I know that it's going to come to me, so I'll be ready for it, and I don’t want to put a ceiling on myself. Everything I approach, that's me."

It’s a concept that comes up often during the course of this interview: ceilings. Pukstas is intent on avoiding them, particularly the ones in his own head. It’s why he embraces a unique mentality - part underdog, part dreamer. He believes he can achieve anything, but knows he’ll have to work for every inch.

Right now, there are plenty of things to dream about. He's represented the United States on the youth level, but the calls are growing louder for a U.S. Men's National Team inclusion. He's a key figure for Hajduk Split, emerging as one of the best young talents in Croatia for a club whose fans constantly remind players of their desperation for silverware.

Those Champions League nights, the ones he watches on YouTube, may not be so far away. Just 21, he's already played over 100 senior games and has gotten a taste of Europe in the Conference League. There are higher levels, though. He thinks about them when he watches those videos, but he doesn't think about specifics because specifics are limiting, right?

"We really have a mindset that there shouldn't be a ceiling," he says. "Let's think of a number in our head, let's say 10 goals. That sounds pretty good, but if I set that goal, it seems like I'm chasing something stat-wise. So the way I approach it now is that I'm just going to do my role, focus on every action, and be ready in the moment. Then the goals will come. The assists will come. I think what really helped me a lot is not having a ceiling."

Pukstas' journey is an example of that. It's one that began far from a soccer hotbed and one that has taken hold in a country not inhabited by American soccer's top stars. The 21-year-old midfielder is taking his own path, one that has kept him humble and hungry on his quest for more.