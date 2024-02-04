'Swap Haaland and Vlahovic!' - Pep Guardiola urged to ditch Norway superstar for Juventus ace, who 'would score 50 goals' for Man City

Richard Mills
haaland vlahovicGetty Images
Dusan VlahovicManchester CityJuventusPremier LeagueSerie ATransfers

Manchester City have been told to swap Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic with Erling Haaland as the Serbian can also bag "50 goals a season".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City told to swap Vlahovic for Haaland
  • Juventus star could score '50 goals'
  • Serb has 'nothing less' than Norwegian

Editors' Picks