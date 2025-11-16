‘Growing in confidence’ - USMNT icon Landon Donovan sees evolving identity under Mauricio Pochettino after 2-1 win over Paraguay

Donovan highlighted how each match has shown increased confidence and tactical clarity, noting that despite frequent lineup rotation, players are embracing clearly defined roles that contribute to a more recognizable on-field identity.

“Another excellent performance by the men’s national team,” Donovan said on social media. “Seems like the team is getting better and better, growing in confidence. The roles are clear, even though the players are changing a decent amount, but the roles are clear, and you’re starting to see a clear identity."