'Grossly negligent' - Bayern Munich reportedly threaten legal action against Canada Soccer over treatment of Alphonso Davies after ACL tear
The German Bundesliga side's CEO has "demanded" that Canada Soccer "fully investigate" circumstances around the fullback's injury
- Alphonso Davies tore ACL vs. USMNT in Nations League
- Fullback's agent bashed Canada soccer over treatment of defender
- Club Bayern Munich now threatening legal action over matter