GRAMMY award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems Joins San Diego FC ownership group
Major League Soccer
San Diego FC
Tems becomes the latest high-profile addition to join SDFC less than a day after Issa Rae joined the club's ownership group
Tems joins San Diego FC as a club partner through her company The Leading Vibe
She becomes the first African female to be involved in MLS ownership
SDFC kick off their debut MLS season against LA Galaxy