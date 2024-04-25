Graham Potter rejects Ajax's offer as Dutch club fall short of matching ex-Chelsea manager's salary demands

Getty/GOALRichard MillsGraham Potter rejects Ajax's offer as Dutch club fall short of matching ex-Chelsea manager's salary demandsAjaxGraham PotterChelseaTransfersBrightonEredivisiePremier LeagueFormer Chelsea boss Graham Potter has reportedly turned down the Ajax manager role as the Dutch giants allegedly could not match his salary demands.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPotter not managed since Chelsea sacking in 2023Ex-Brighton boss linked with vacant Ajax jobOffer rejected as club couldn't match salary demandsArticle continues below